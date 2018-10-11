Three former MoI officials sentenced to 8 years in jail

Monitoring Desk

KABUL: The special anti-corruption and serious crime court has sentenced three accused persons to eight years in jail each over miss use of authority in the arson case of 307 foreign forces vehicles, according to a statement.

The court had freed four more, whose involvement was also alleged, a statement from the Government Justice Task Force (GJTF).

Twelve people were arrested on the charges of miss use of authority in the arson case of 307 oil tankers in the Loy Sawan Parking situated in the Arghandi Chock of capital Kabul back in 2014.

Investigation showed that the fire was erupted due to a megnatic bomb attached to one of the tanker and as a result available oil in the containers of 307 vehicles, including the vehicles perished.

The statement said that open court hearing of the special anti-corruption court was held today and the court after hearing the arguments of both sides sentenced Maj. Gen. Abdul Razzaq Ameri, operation head and deputy head of the Public Order Police (POP), Col. Atta Mohammad Rokai, head the planning and oversight director of POP, Waheedullah Rahel, general finance and business director of POP sentenced each to 8-year in jail.

The statement mentioned that the court freed Col. Mohammad Hashim, representative of non-government projects, Col. Sher Mohammad in general in charge of operation, Lt. Noor Mohammad intelligence representative and Emal Shinwari, project manager. The court order further investigation into M. Khybar Sediqui, Abdul Ghafar, Bator and Mohammad Nasir Mujadidi in the case.

