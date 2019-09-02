Three including two brothers shot dead over property dispute

F.P. Report

BANNU: As many as three people including two brothers were gunned down on Monday over a property dispute in Bannu.

According to police, the exchange of fire took place in the limits of PS Basia Khel Nazm Khela, resulting in death of three on the spot. The reason behind the incident is said to be a property dispute between the two groups.

Getting information about the multiple killings, the rescue teams reached the spot and moved bodies to a nearby facility. Police have started further investigation into the matter.

Last month, in another incident of multiple killings, at least three members of a family were gunned down over a property dispute between two brothers in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.