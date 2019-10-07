Three Indian engineers released in exchange for Taliban prisoners

KABUL (TOLO News): Three Indian engineers who were taken hostage approximately six months ago in Baghlan province have been freed in exchange for 11 Taliban prisoners, including leaders, from Bagram prison on Sunday, Sayed Mohammad Akbar Agha, a former Taliban commander confirmed.

One of the Indian hostages was released in March.

According to reports, the freed Taliban members include Sheikh Abdul Rahim, former governor of Kunar, and Maulvi Abdul Rashid Baloch, a former governor of Nimroz.

However, there are currently no reports on the three other Indian nationals.

The Taliban has not officially confirmed this report, nor have officials from the Afghan or Indian governments.