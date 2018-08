F.P. Report

LAHORE: As many as three people were injured when boiler of a private factory exploded on Tuesday night in Kahna area of Lahore.

The eye-witnesses told private news channel that the explosion was so strong that it was heard in far flung areas. They also said that three people suffered burn injuries in the explosion.

Police and rescue teams reached the spot after getting information and shifted the injured to Burn Unit of Jinnah Hospital.

