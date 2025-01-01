Three injured in roadside blast in South Waziristan

F.P. Report

At least three people were injured in an improvised explosive device (IED) explosion on Karikot Road in Rustam Bazaar, Wana, South Waziristan. The blast occurred in front of the FC Scouts Camp.

According to police sources, the explosion badly damaged a fielder vehicle belonging to Noor Muhammad alias Noorgay Tujay Khel, who was among the injured. A nearby transformer was also affected by the blast.

The injured were shifted to Wana District Headquarters Hospital, where two of them sustained minor injuries, while one victim, in critical condition, was referred to Dera Ismail Khan for further treatment.

Medical Superintendent Dr. Jan Muhammad confirmed the condition of the injured and stated that emergency medical assistance was provided. Eyewitnesses reported that the blast was powerful enough to be heard from a distance.

Security forces and police reached the scene immediately after the incident and have launched an investigation into the attack.