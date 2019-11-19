Three killed, 10 injured in Ghotki road accident

F.P. Report

GHOTKI: At least three people were killed and ten others were injured when a passenger bus overturned due to over-speeding at Motorway near Ghotki, on Tuesday.

Police told local news channel that two women including a minor girl were killed and nearly a dozen got injured as the passenger bus immediately caught fire after the accident.

The ill-fated bus, with 45 passengers, was going to Karachi from Bannu. Police sources said that the accident occurred as the driver fell asleep during driving and lost his control over the bus.

Police and rescue teams reached the spot and shifted the dead and injured to a nearby medical facility.