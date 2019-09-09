Three killed, eight injured in Sarai Alamgir road accident

F.P. Report

SARAI ALAMGIR: As many as three persons were killed and eight others were injured when a van collided with a truck near Sarai Alamgir.

According to local media report, a van collided with a truck coming from opposite direction at the Grand Trunk Road (GT Road) in Karyala area near Sarai Alamgir, killing three persons on the spot and injuring eight other.

Rescue teams reached the spot and shifted the injured to District Headquarters Hospital. According to rescue sources, two of the deceased were from Mardan while the third was resident of Gujranwala.