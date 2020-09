Monitoring Desk

GHAZNI: The MoD said three people were killed when a rocket hit a residential house in Ghazni city. The incident took place in Nawabad. The rocket was reportedly fired by the Taliban insurgents that hit a residential area.

The ministry added Taliban activities and the movement have caused civilians to suffer, and be part of the battle casualties. This comes at a time Human Rights groups and organizations have repeatedly accused the Taliban of violating laws of war. (Khaama Press)