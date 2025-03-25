Three killed in traffic accident on Kabul-Jalalabad highway

KABUL (Amu tv): A traffic accident on the Kabul-Jalalabad highway on Wednesday afternoon left three people dead and two others critically injured, according to local sources.

The collision occurred in the Mashali Tangi area of eastern Laghman Province, when a small passenger van reportedly struck a large truck.

The two injured individuals were taken to a nearby hospital in critical condition, the sources said.

The Kabul-Jalalabad highway is one of the primary roadways linking Afghanistan’s eastern provinces to the capital, but it is notorious for dangerous driving conditions.

Poor road infrastructure, heavy commercial traffic, and a lack of safety enforcement have contributed to frequent and often deadly accidents along the route.