Three killed in Turkish drone attack on PKK members in northern Iraq

BAGHDAD (Reuters): A Turkish drone strike on Thursday killed three members of the Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK), Iraqi Kurdistan’s counter-terrorism service said, the latest military pressure from Turkey ahead of an expected announcement by the PKK’s jailed leader.

The Iraqi Kurdistan counter-terrorism service’s statement said the three PKK members were travelling in two vehicles in the town of Mawat, near the northern Iraqi city of Sulaimaniya. Two other PKK members were missing following the strike, which also targeted a weapons cache, it said.

Turkey regularly carries out air strikes in northern Iraq and has dozens of outposts on Iraqi territory. Ankara has also battled Kurdish YPG fighters in neighboring Syria, who have been allied to the United States but are viewed by Turkey as identical to the banned PKK.

The PKK took up arms against the Turkish state in 1984 in a conflict that has killed more than 40,000 people. Its jailed leader Abdullah Ocalan is expected soon to make what Turkey’s pro-Kurdish political party described this week as an “historic call for a permanent solution to the Kurdish issue.”