Kherson (Reuters): Three people have been killed in a Ukrainian attack on a Russian-occupied part of Kherson region in southern Ukraine, Russian-installed governor Vladimir Saldo said on Saturday.

Two of them were killed on a road between the villages of Nova Maiachka and Obryvka, while the third was killed in the town of Oleshky, Saldo said via his channel on Telegram.

Five other people were injured of varying degrees of severity, Saldo said.