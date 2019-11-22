Three killed, seven injured in Rawalpindi firing incident

F.P. Report

RAWALPINDI: At least three persons were killed and seven others injured in an armed clash between two groups in Rawalpindi district, on Friday.

Police told media that the incident of armed clash between two rival groups reported at Dhok Kala Khan area of the district.

The firing incident gripped the area in panic. Rescue officials rushed to the place of the incident and transferred dead bodies and the injured to the nearby hospital, police said.

Three injured of the firing incident, were said to be in a precarious condition.

It was alleged that the two groups trade fire in presence of the police.

The armed groups were also involved in an incident of firing last month, according to police sources.