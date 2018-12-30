Three killed, several injured in Karachi road accidents

F.P. Report

KARACHI: At least three persons were killed and five others injured in Sunday morning traffic accidents in Karachi.

A speedy coach hit a rickshaw near New Sabzi Mandi at Super Highway this morning. Two people were injured in the road mishap, rescue sources said.

In another road accident a man was killed and another injured near Cattle Colony in Karachi.

In an incident of reckless driving a trailer driver hit a motorbike rider killing him on the spot.

Police arrested the trailer driver who tried to escape from the crime scene after the incident. The policemen chased the running trailer and arrested him, officials said.

Angry mob tried to beat the trailer driver after the incident. The infuriated people gathered at the scene also tried to damage the trailer, police officials said.

Moreover, four persons were injured in multiple crash between a bus, a car and a two wheeler at Kalaboard area of Malir.

