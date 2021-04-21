Three killed, several injured in Quetta blast

F.P. Report

QUETTA: At least three people were killed while several others wounded on Wednesday when a blast occurred near Quetta’s Sereena Chowk.

According to the provincial government spokesperson, the blast occurred in the parking lot of a private hotel located at Quetta’s Jinnah road near Serena Chowk.

The nature of the blast has not been ascertained as yet.

Rescue teams have rushed the site and shifted the injured to Civil Hospital Quetta for medical treatment.

Meanwhile, police and Frontier Corps personnel also reached the spot and cordoned off the area.

Chief Minister Balochistan Jam Kamal condemned the blast in Quetta.

This is a developing story…..