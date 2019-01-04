Three members of same family killed in Sahiwal road mishap

F.P. Report

SAHIWAL: As many as three persons of the same family were killed and four other were seriously injured on later Thursday night when a car they were travelling in collided with a bus near Fatto More area of Sahiwal.

According to reports, all the deceased and injured were travelling in the car and were returning to Burewala from Sialkot after attending a marriage ceremony.

The deceased were identified as 43-year-old Kishwar Bibi, 25-year-old Aqeel and 12-year-old Naved died on the spot while Iqra, Kashif, Hadnain and Maryam were seriously injured.

Police and rescue teams reached the spot after being informed and shifted the dead and injured to District Headquarters Hospital. Meanwhile, police have started investigation.