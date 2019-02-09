Three minors killed in roof collapse incident

F.P. Report

MARDAN: As many as three children were killed and two other were injured when roof of a house collapsed in Mardan.

According to reports, roof of a house collapsed in Shahbaz Garhi area of Mardan, burying five children under the debris.

Residents of the area launched the rescue operation on self-help basis and retrieved dead bodies of Kashif, his brother Arif and cousin Mahnoor from the debris while Atif and Asif were rescued in injured condition.

The dead and injured were shifted to District Headquarters Hospital Mardan.