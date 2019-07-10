Three more bankers arrested in fake bank accounts case

F.P. Report

RAWALPINDI: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) conducting raids in Karachi and Lahore have arrested President Sindh Bank Tariq Ahsan and former president Sindh Bank Bilal Sheikh in a fake bank accounts case.

According to details, the NAB Rawalpindi arrested accused Bilal Sheikh, ex-president Sindh Bank, Tariq Ahsan, president Sindh Bank and Nadeem Altaf, executive vice president Sindh bank involved in corruption and awarding loans to Omni group through illegal means.

The three accused have awarded illegal loans of worth Rs 1.8 billion to beenami companies of Omni group, said sources.

Sources further revealed that Bilal Sheikh played a key in providing money to fake bank accounts as he was working as Director Sindh Bank at that time.

An accountability court on Monday extended physical remand of former president Asif Ali Zardari’s sister Faryal Talpur until July 22 on the National Accountability Bureau’s (NAB) request, in the fake bank accounts case.

The anti-graft watchdog produced her before Accountability Judge Muhammad Arshad Malik on the conclusion of her 14-day physical remand.

Talpur was taken into custody by the NAB on June 14 in Islamabad.

Former President of Pakistan Asif Ali Zardari, his sister and 32 other accused are facing charges of laundering more than Rs35 billion through fake bank accounts. Zardari’s close aides Hussain Lawai and Anwar Majeed have also been nominated in the scam. They both are in judicial custody.