Three MPAs from Punjab join PTI

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Three members of provincial assembly-elect (MPAs) on Sunday joined the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) increasing the chances of the party’s making government in the province.

Independent candidate from Narowal (PP-46) Pir Syed Sair-Ul-Hassan Shah and Independent candidate from Rawalpindi (PP-7) Raja Sagheer joined the caravan of the Kaptaan and will support PTI candidate for the chief minister slot in Punjab Assembly.

MPA Sheikh Salman Naeem also joined the PTI. He announced this decision after meeting Imran Khan at Bani Gala in Islamabad.

Sheikh Salman Naeem had defeated Shah Mehmood Qureshi in PP-217 constituency in Punjab.

After failure to win an outright majority to form a government in the country’s largest province, Punjab, the PTI and Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) have focused all their energies on winning over independents and other political parties to reach the magical number to clinch the coveted slot of Punjab chief minister.

Both the rival parties fell short of the required number of seats in the provincial legislature to form a government on their own. The PML-N emerged as the single largest party with 127 seats while the PTI has clinched 123 seats through direct elections.

On the other hand, Sardar Ali Muhammad Mahar, an MNA-elect from NA-205, Ghotki, has decided to join the PTI.

Advertisements