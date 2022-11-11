Three new judges of SC take oath

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Three new judges of Supreme Court (SC) took oath Friday. Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Umar Ata Bandial administered the oath to the three new judges in the Supreme Court.

The three new judges of SC who took oath are Justice Athar Minallah, Justice Hasan Azhar Rizvi and Justice Shahid Waheed. Justice Athar Minallah has remained chief justice of Islamabad High Court. Oath taking ceremony was held in the Supreme Court (SC) of Pakistan. , Judges, lawyers, law officers, court officers and staff participated in the swearing-in ceremony.

The total number of judges in SC has come to 15 with the arrival of these three new judges. Two seats of judges are still lying vacant in SC. It is pertinent to mention here that president Arif Alvi had accorded approval to appointment of judges in superior judiciary.

Justice Aamer takes oath as CJ IHC

ISLAMABAD: Justice Aamer Farooq has taken oath as the new Chief Justice of Islamabad High Court (IHC). President Arif Alvi administered the oath to Justice Aamer Farooq in swearing in ceremony held in Aiwan Sadr Friday. The ceremony was attended by lawyers and others . A guard of honor was presented by police to new Chief Justice of IHC Justice Aamer Farooq when he reached IHC after taking oath.

The post of Chief Justice had fallen vacant following the appointment of Justice Athar Minallh as judge of SC. It is pertinent of mention here that Justice Aamer Farooq is the sixth chief justice of IHC.