Three new transportation projects inaugurated

KANDAHAR (TOLOnews): Zabihullah Mujahid, the spokesperson for the Islamic Emirate, stated at the inauguration ceremony of three ground transportation projects in Kandahar that, in addition to implementing major development projects, the Islamic Emirate has also made significant progress in the field of mining.

The spokesperson added that since last year, beyond projects such as TAPI, Trans-Afghan, the Wakhan trade corridor, and mining, there have also been notable advancements in the political sector.

“In the political sector, the Islamic Emirate made substantial progress last year. Many countries opened embassies in Afghanistan, trade agreements were signed and foreign companies invested. All this is part of our successful diplomacy and foreign policy,” said Mujahid.

The Acting Minister of Transport and Civil Aviation (MoTCA) stated that since the return of the Islamic Emirate, the country’s transportation system has been progressing toward modern standards.

“With the return of the Islamic Emirate and the establishment of security, transport conditions are now more favorable than ever, and we are on the verge of achieving this goal,” said Hamidullah Akhundzada, acting minister of Transport.

He added that within the next 14 months, two ground transportation hubs will be built in Kandahar and another in Uruzgan province at a cost of 500 million Afghanis, which will provide numerous facilities for passengers and drivers.

“A total of 500 million afghani will be spent on these three projects, funded by the Ministry of Transport and Civil Aviation’s budget,” stated Rustam Hafizyar, Director of Planning at the MoTCA.

“This project is being carried out according to the specifications of the Ministry of Transport, and all necessary facilities for passengers and drivers have been considered,” said Niaz Ahmad, a representative of the contracting company.

Residents of Kandahar also believe the construction of transportation terminals will help reduce traffic congestion.

“Building bus terminals outside the city is an important and positive step. This move will reduce congestion and traffic accidents. We demand more similar projects,” said Amir Lali, a resident of Kandahar.

“The city of Kandahar is expanding, and we hope that bus terminals are built outside the city so that people can be relieved of difficulties, stated Rahmatullah, another resident.

According to IE officials, in addition to the development project of Ahmad Shah Baba International Airport in Kandahar, there are also projects underway for the development of other airports and ground terminals, which, once operational, will provide job opportunities for thousands of Afghans.