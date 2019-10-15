Three of a family martyred, seven injured in unprovoked Indian firing across LoC

F.P. Report

RAWALAKOT: Two children among three members of a family were martyred and seven others injured in unprovoked Indian shelling from across the restive Line of Control (LoC) on Tuesday.

Talking to journalists, Kahuta’s superintendent of police (SP) said that Indian troops resorted to unprovoked firing in Rawalakot sector across the LoC and resultantly three member of a family were martyred and seven other received serious injuries. He said that the rescue officials shifted the bodies and the injured to the hospital.

The police officer said that the family was killed after a mortar shell, fired by Indian troops, hit their house located in Naza Pir sector area of Rawalakot.

The deceased were identified as Ghulam Muhammad, Haider, 10 and Maryam ,11, while Amna bibi, Safeena bibi, Naseeb jan and other were injured.

Earlier on August 16, another Pakistani soldier had been martyred in unprovoked firing by India in Buttal Sector along the Line of Control (LoC), Director General Inter-Services Public Relations Major General Asif Ghafoor had said.

In a tweet, DG ISPR had said, “Another brave son of soil laid his life in the line of duty. Sepoy Muhammad Sheeraz embraced shahadat due to Indian firing in Buttal Sector along LoC.”