F.P. Report

KHAIRPUR: At least three people were killed and five other people sustained critical injuries in a traffic accident in Khairpur on Saturday.

According to details, the accident occurred when a speeding oil tanker hit a car and a van on Mehran Highway, due to fog and poor visibility.

Due to delay by rescue teams in arriving, passersby shifted the injured persons, using a tractor-trolley, to a nearby hospital for medical attention.

The van from Thari Mir Wah was heading towards Karachi.