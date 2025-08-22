Three police killed, 19 wounded in arrest of Iraqi Kurdistan opposition figure

SULEIMANIYAH (AFP): Security forces in the autonomous Iraqi Kurdistan region arrested opposition figure Lahur Sheikh Jangi on Friday after several hours of armed clashes, a security official told AFP.



Jangi, a member of the influential Talabani family, which is one of two ruling clans in the autonomous region, “surrendered” while “his brother Bolad was injured in the leg and was arrested,” the official said, requesting anonymity due to the sensitivity of the subject.

The clashes killed three members of the security forces and wounded 19, two security officials told AFP on Friday.



“Three law enforcement agents were killed, including one belonging to the Assayish (special operations) branch, one from the anti-terrorist services and another from the ‘Commandoes’” in the region’s second city of Sulaimaniyah.



This is the second arrest of an opposition figure in Sulaimaniyah in under two weeks, following the detention of New Generation leader Shaswar Abdulwahid on August 12.