Three provinces ban Youm-e-Ali processions, ritual of Itikaf in wake of coronavirus epidemic

F.P. Report

LAHORE: Punjab, Sindh and Balochistan on Wednesday imposed ban on Youm-e-Ali processions and the spiritual ritual of Itikaf (religious seclusion in the Mosque) in the wake of coronavirus epidemic.

According to a notification issued by the Punjab government, ban has been imposed on processions on account of Youm-e-Ali which is observed on 21st of the holy month Ramazan to commemorate the martyrdom of Hazrat Ali.

The ban will also apply to the seclusion of Itikaf (when Muslims spend the last 10 days of the month in mosques to pray and meditate).

However, the government allowed holding of Majalis in Imam Bargahs and houses on the basis that the standard operating procedures (SOPs) issued by the government are strictly observed.

According to SOPs, the Majalis can be continued for a maximum of one hour. In case of non-compliance with SOPs, the organizers of the Majalis will be held accountable

On the other hand, Sindh, Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa governments have directed to follow social distancing and precautionary measures to avoid spread of coronavirus.