Three PTI Supporters Killed Amid Islamabad Protests Demanding Imran Khan’s Release

In the latest wave of political unrest in Pakistan, three supporters of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party lost their lives during protests in Islamabad. The demonstrations, aimed at securing the release of former Prime Minister Imran Khan, have escalated tensions between PTI activists and law enforcement agencies.

The protests began as peaceful marches but quickly turned confrontational. Clashes erupted near key government installations, with protesters attempting to breach security barriers. In response, police deployed tear gas and baton charges to disperse the crowds. Amid the chaos, three PTI workers sustained fatal injuries.

The deceased have been identified as Muhammad Ali, aged 28; Saeed Khan, aged 35; and Asif Mehmood, aged 30. Eyewitnesses report that the men were at the forefront of the protest when they were struck by projectiles, leading to their deaths. Their bodies were transported to a local hospital, where medical staff confirmed the fatalities.

PTI leadership has condemned the use of force by authorities, alleging that the government’s heavy-handed tactics are an attempt to suppress dissent. Party spokespersons have called for an independent investigation into the deaths and have vowed to continue their protests until their demands are met.

The government, on the other hand, maintains that the measures were necessary to maintain public order. Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi stated that while the right to protest is respected, any attempts to disrupt peace or damage property will be met with appropriate force. He also expressed regret over the loss of life and assured that the incidents would be thoroughly investigated.