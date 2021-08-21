Kids Corner

Three schools closed in Mardan

27 mins ago
Add Comment
by The Frontier Post
Written by The Frontier Post

F.P. Report

PESHAWAR: Three educational institutes including two government schools were closed for next ten days after corona-virus was detected into a teacher and students here on Saturday.

Following the instructions of deputy commissioner Mardan regarding the stoppage of covid-19 from spreading, the district education officer (female) has issued notification to close down government girls meddle school located on eid-road for ten-days after a teacher and four girl-students of the said educational institute were diagnosed with corona-virus.

Besides, the Girls Higher Secondary School Ghaladher and Working Folks Grammar School were also closed for next ten-days when covide-19 cases were tested positive in its students.

The relevant officials, however, told that the personnel of Tehsil Municipal Administration were tasked to carry out anti-virus spray time and again in the said educational institutes so that to make it clear from all kind of germs and viruses.

You may also like

About the author

The Frontier Post

View all posts

Leave a Reply