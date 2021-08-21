Three schools closed in Mardan

F.P. Report

PESHAWAR: Three educational institutes including two government schools were closed for next ten days after corona-virus was detected into a teacher and students here on Saturday.

Following the instructions of deputy commissioner Mardan regarding the stoppage of covid-19 from spreading, the district education officer (female) has issued notification to close down government girls meddle school located on eid-road for ten-days after a teacher and four girl-students of the said educational institute were diagnosed with corona-virus.

Besides, the Girls Higher Secondary School Ghaladher and Working Folks Grammar School were also closed for next ten-days when covide-19 cases were tested positive in its students.

The relevant officials, however, told that the personnel of Tehsil Municipal Administration were tasked to carry out anti-virus spray time and again in the said educational institutes so that to make it clear from all kind of germs and viruses.