Three Sheikhupura police officers fired over suspect Zeeshan’s death in custody

F.P. Report

SHEIKHUPURA: Three police officers were fired on Friday for their involvement in suspect Zeeshan’s death while in police custody back in May 2019.

Among the three were two constables and the assistant sub-inspector (ASI), Sheikhupura Police said. It further noted that a first information report (FIR) had been registered on May 6, 2019, in the Saddar Muridke police station over the custodial death of a young man identified as Zeeshan, which had led to a departmental inquiry.

The district police officer (DPO) for Sheikhupura, Ghazi Salahuddin, following the departmental inquiry, found all three officers — Khatiala checkpost in-charge ASI Nasir Supra, as well as Constables Waseem Ashraf and Khawar Ali — to be guilty and accordingly fired them.