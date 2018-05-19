Three shot dead in Jhelum

F.P. Report

JHELUM: The unidentified gunmen killed three people when they opened fire on their car in Bilal Town locality of Jhelum on later Friday evening.

The police told the media outlet that the unknown motorcyclists shot at a car in Bilal Town late evening in a result all the three people died on the spot.

Police confirmed that the deceased were identified as Zakariya, Mohsin, and Mazhar, and their bodies were transferred to the local district headquarters (DHQ) hospital.

Police registered First Information Report (FIR) in this regard and started investigation.

