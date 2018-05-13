Three shot dead in separate incidents in North Waziristan

F.P. Report

PESHAWAR: Three people were shot dead in separate incidents in North Waziristan Agency between Saturday and Sunday.

According to the political administration, a man identified as Aziz-ur-Rehman was shot dead near his house in Miranshah on Sunday.

The other two incidents happened Saturday night in which a teacher was shot dead in his house in Ziraki, while former MNA Maulana Deendar’s son was killed in Khasukhel area of Mir Ali tehsil in the agency.

Locals took the streets in Mir Ali on Sunday against the killings, demanding security for their areas.

The protesters have raised questions over several incidents of targetted killings.

Five incidents of targetted killings have been reported in North Waziristan within a month’s time.

Besides, bomb explosions have also been reported with recent incidents at two schools.

One of the schools was in Khasukhel and the other was situated in Hurmaz areas of the agency.

In April, a wedding ceremony was also targetted with a hand grenade, leaving two dead and 30 others injured.

Moreover, security personnel have also been targetted in bomb explosions.

Locals have said they have received pamphlets warning them to close down middle schools in the agency. They also said that armed people have also been spotted roaming in the streets.

