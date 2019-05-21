Three shot dead over land dispute in Karachi

F.P. Report

KARACHI: At least three people were shot dead and two other were seriously injured over land dispute in Karachi.

Police told local news channel that both the groups opened firing in Karachi’s area of Gulshan-e-Maymar, resulting in death of three and injuries to two others.

Additional Police Surgeon, Abbasi Shaheed Hospital, Dr Saleem Shaikh said three people succumbed to their bullet wounds on the way while being shifted to the hospital, while two others critically injured are under treatment.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Malir Irfan Bahadur said, efforts underway for the arrest of the assailant.

Earlier on March 26, three people were shot dead and four other sustained bullet injuries over matrimonial dispute in Rajanpur district of Punjab.