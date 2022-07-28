Three spells of rain killed 95 people, fully damaged 2807 houses, 388km roads: Murad

F.P. Report

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah in his meeting with Prime Minister Mian Shahbaz Sharif through video link from CM House told that him that his province has received 369 percent more rain than normally recorded in the monsoon which killed 93 persons, including 47 children and damaged 2807 completely and destroyed 388 kilometers roads connecting rural areas with the urban.

The prime minister meeting in Islamabad was attended by the chief ministers, chief secretaries from their respective provinces through video link, said a statement issued by Sindh CM House here on Thursday. He said, “The serious situation calls for the support of the federal government to compensate for the losses of lives, infrastructure, crops and houses and the Agriculture bank may be directed to defer recovery of its loans it has advanced to the growers in Sindh.”

Syed Murad Ali Shah briefing the prime minister said that his Province received heavy rainfall in the month of July. The first spell occurred from July 02 to 11 , second spell from July 14-18 and last spell from July 23. He added that the rainfall recorded till-to-date was almost 369 percent more than normally recorded in Sindh. Syed Murad Ali Shah said that Karachi received over all 556 mm rain during these three spells. The chief minister talking about the losses and damages said that till-to-date 93 deaths, including 47 children and 59 injured people have been reported across the province.

“35 sewerage lines of Karachi Water and Sewerage Board were affected at different locations across city and three bridges in District West and Malir have been affected badly,” he said and added major roads of Karachi such as EBM causeway, crossing causeway and others have been severely affected. Syed Murad Ali Shah said that approximately 388.5 km of roads connecting different areas of the cities and talukas have also been damaged. He added that various major streets in urban centers like Karachi, Hyderabad, Badin, Sukkur, Thatta, Sujawal and Dadu have been partially damaged.

The CM Sindh told the prime minister that around 15,547 houses partially and 2,807 fully have been damaged and 89,213 acres of standing crop have been submerged or washed away.

Syed Murad Ali Shah giving details of the relief efforts taken by his government said that 62 Truck Mounted heavy Dewatering Pumps of PDMA were stationed at various districts for immediate dewatering of rainwater.

He added that 30 out of 62 pumps were stationed in Karachi, in addition to the already deployed dewatering pumps by various departments.

Syed Murad Ali Shah said that as of now, 6280 Tents, 17,675 Mosquito Nets, 20 boats with OBM, 3,280 Jerry cans, and other relief items, including folding beds, pillows, bed sheets, life jackets have been provided to the rain affected families.

He said that 300 ration bags have been provided to District Jamshoro. In addition, cooked food and drinkable water was also being provided to the rain affected people wherever needed. Discussing anticipated issues, Syed Murad Ali Shah said that Balochistan was likely to receive more rains for another week, which would further aggravate the existing situation of Hub Dam and adjoining areas of Karachi. He added that the excessive rains at Khirthar range might result in further increase of in-flow of water in Kamber Shahdadkot, Dadu and Jamshoro Districts.

Giving details of the flood situation at Guddu, the CM said that in the The River Indus at Guddu is currently flowing at 283.4 (thousands of Cusecs) which was at low flood level. “However, in next 24 hours the level is expected to raise from 290 to 340 (thousands of Cusecs),” he said and added further in-flow of water beyond 400 (thousands of cusecs) would require evacuation of population residing in Katcha areas,

The chief minister discussing a long term solution suggested raising and strengthening of flood protection dyke adjoining Balochistan in order to minimize the risk of flash flooding in Sindh in future.

He also requested the prime minister to support the strengthening and capacity enhancement of the Left Bank Outfall Drain (LBOD).

Syed Murad Ali Shah said that the early completion of the Right Bank Outfall Drain (RBOD) was also requested the prime minister for up-gradation of storm water drainage of Karachi.

The chief minister said that a huge amount of money was required to carry out all these works, therefore the funds recovered from Bahria Town may be provided to the Sindh government for construction of nullas and other important uplift works.

The prime minister assured the chief minister that he would help him in handing over the money recovered from Bahria Town.