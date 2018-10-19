Three suspects arrested in connection to Kandahar attack

Monitoring Desk

KANDAHAR: Afghan Ministry of Interior (MoI) has claimed that at least three suspected people were arrested in connection to the deadly incident in Kandahar province in which Police Chief and Intelligence Chief of the province were killed.

According to MoI statement, the three suspects have been identified and arrested in connection to the incident.

It added that the arrested suspected are in the custody of the security forces and an investigation is underway.

No further details have been given in this regard and the identities of the detained individuals.

The Police Chief of Kandahar Gen. Abdul Raziq and Intelligence Chief of the province Gen. Abdul Momin Hussain Khel lost their lives in the incident on Thursday.

The governor of the province Zalmay Weesa and the commander of the 404th Zone have sustained injuries.

Moreover, the NATO Commander Gen. Scott Miller has escaped the incident unhurt.

Advertisements