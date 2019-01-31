Three Taliban commanders killed in Kunduz operation

Monitoring Desk

KUNDUZ: As many as 11 Taliban members including their three commanders were killed in an operation conducted by NDS special forces operation in Kunduz district of Afghanistan

According to NDS statement on Thursday, in addition, three other Taliban members were injured during the operation.

The operation was launched in Khan Abad district of the province and Nikpeha, Calinik, Sayed Ramazan, Ab Garem and Jang Bashi village were cleared of insurgents, according to the statement.

Three weapons cache were also destroyed, it added.

However, the statement did not provide further details.