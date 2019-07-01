Three terror suspects gunned down in Gujrat encounter

F.P. Report

GUJRAT: At least three terrorists were killed in a Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) encounter in Gujrat, on Monday.

CTD spokesperson told local news channel that the CTD personnel foiled a terror bid in Gujrat by meeting an encounter with the terrorists and killing three of them on the spot, while their three accomplices fled away from the scene.

The terrorists identified as Tayyab, Bilal, and Nadir, were trained from Afghanistan and were also named in the red book.

Arms and ammunition along with maps were also confiscated from the killed terrorists, said the CTD.

The killed terrorists were wanted to police in different cases including attacks on Pakistan Air Force (PAF) base in 2007, Sargodha Police Training School and Mianwali Police Chowki.