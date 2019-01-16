Three terror suspects including top commander killed in Hangu operation

F.P. Report

HANGU: At least three suspected terrorists including a top militant commander were killed in a security operation in Hangu district on Wednesday.

According to details, among the deceased was a most wanted militant commander identified as Islam, who was involved in a number of militant attacks including the deadly suicide bombing of a market in Kalaya last year. The other suspects were identified as Laiq and Mohibullah, the sources said.

Intelligence agencies conducted the raid near Qazi pump area of Hangu, where the terror suspects hid in a house. The owner of the house was also killed in the firing that ensued between the militants and forces.