Three terrorists gunned down by CTD in Swat

F.P. Report

SWAT : The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) on Saturday gunned down three terrorists during an intelligence-based operation in Swat.

The operation was conducted in the Parrai area of Ghalige police jurisdiction in Swat.

The suspects opened fire on the CTD team, prompting retaliatory fire in which all three were shot dead.

Those killed were identified as Ajmal alias Waqas, a resident of Malookabad, Mingora, who carried a bounty of Rs2 million on his head; Matiullah alias Ishaq alias Junaid from Dub Sar, Shangla; and Rahimullah alias Roohullah, a native of Nuristan, Afghanistan.

All the three terrorists were wanted in cases involving murder, attempted murder, terrorism, and targeted killings.

The CTD recovered a cache of heavy weapons, explosives, and hand grenades during the operation.

According to the CTD officials, the operation was successful and all personnel remained unharmed.

A search operation continued in the surrounding areas.