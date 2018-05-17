Three terrorists killed in Balochistan operation: ISPR

F.P. Report

RAWALPINDI: Inter Services Public Relation (ISPR) has said that as many as three terrorists were killed in Killi Almas area in Balochistan province.

According to Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) statement, an Army officer Colonel Sohail Abid was also martyred in exchange of fire.

ISPR statement stated that the security forces conducted an intelligence-based operation (IBO) after getting information from the arrested terrorists about the presence of suicide bombers and others in the area.

It added that two suicide bombers along with a high value target Head of Lashkar-e-Jhangvi (LeJ) Balochistan, Salman Badeni, were killed in the operation.

Salman Badeni was wanted to forces and he was allegedly involved in killings of over 100 innocents of Hazara community and police.

However, in exchange of fire between security forces and terrorists, Colonel Sohail Abid of Military Intelligence embraced martyrdom while four other soldiers got injured and two of the injured soldiers were in critical condition.

