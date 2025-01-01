Three terrorists killed in Khyber operation

F.P. Report

PESHAWAR: Troops killed three killed three terrorists in an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in the Khyber district, ISPR said on Monday.

On March 17, the security forces conducted an intelligence-based operation in the Tor Darra area of the Khyber district, the military media wing added.

It said during the exchange of fire, troops killed three terrorists and recovered a huge cache of arms and ammunition.

The dead remained actively involved in numerous terrorist activities, the ISPR said, adding that a sanitization operation is being conducted to eliminate terrorists as the security forces are determined to wipe out the terrorism from the country.