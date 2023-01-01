Three terrorists killed

F.P. Report

LANDI KOTAL: The Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) Peshawar on Saturday claimed to have killed three terrorists on Torkham Road in Khyber district.

The CTD officials stated that the terrorists opened firing on two arrested suspects and both died on the spot. In response, the CTD Peshawar gunned down one terrorist of the banned organization near Torkham Border in Khyber district.

Earlier in the day, the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) of Punjab claimed to have arrested five women terrorists in intelligence-based operations (IBOs) from Lahore and Sheikhupura. Read more: Five women terrorists of Daesh arrested in Lahore

The arrested women were said to be a part of IS. The CTD officials arrested three of the women belonged to Lahore and two to Sheikhupura. They further said that banned books, mobile phones, weapons and cash were seized from the arrested terrorists.