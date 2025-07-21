Three tourists killed as floods inundate Babusar, Naran

F.P. Report

GILGIT-BALTISTAN: At least three tourists were killed, four others were injured and 15 went missing after floods triggered by heavy rain swept through Gilgit-Baltistan’s (GB) Babusar area in Diamer district on Monday.

Monsoon rains, which fall across the region from June to September every year, continue to lash many parts of the country, prompting authorities to release an urban flooding warning for several cities. According to Faizullah Firaq, spokesperson for the GB government, three bodies were recovered from flood debris today, while four injured people were transported to a hospital in Chilas.

“Fifteen other tourists have gone missing, as eight tourist vehicles were washed away in the raging flood,” Firaq said in a statement. “Medical assistance for the injured is ongoing, with one individual in critical condition.” The spokesperson added that communication systems were disrupted due to a fibre optic break, while thousands of tourists were stranded and communication with their homes had been cut off. “The government has successfully rescued hundreds of stranded tourists on Babusar Highway, and many have sought shelter with local residents,” Firaq said. “The GB chief minister has ordered that all available resources be used to rescue those stranded. The Babusar Highway is closed at multiple points, with roads and farmland severely damaged.”

Meanwhile, Amir Khadam Khan, spokesperson for Rescue 1122 Mansehra, told media that Jalkhad road in Naran was blocked by large stones and debris due to heavy rain in the area. “According to initial reports, a car is stuck in the debris,” Khan said. “Fortunately, no loss of life or property has been reported so far.”

The National Highways Authority (NHA) deployed heavy machinery from nearby places to start the process of clearing the road and restoring traffic. A Rescue 1122 ambulance also reached the scene to provide assistance in case of any possible emergency.

On June 29, the GB Disaster Management Authority issued a warning of increased risk of glacial lake outburst floods (Glof) and flash floods. The public and tourists were advised to avoid going near rivers, streams and other waterways, and avoid bathing or washing clothes in streams since the water flow can reach dangerous levels.

Meanwhile, after a brief hiatus, the fourth spell of monsoon rains is about to begin in Punjab, with rainfall expected in various districts of the province starting today, including Lahore. According to a spokesperson for the Punjab Disaster Management Authority (PDMA), this spell of monsoon rains is expected to continue until July 25 and will be more intense compared to previous rains.

The PDMA has forecast heavy rainfall in Rawalpindi, Murree, Galiyat, Attock, Chakwal, Mandi Bahauddin, Hafizabad, Gujrat, Jhelum, and Gujranwala. Rain is also expected in Lahore, Faisalabad, Sialkot, Narowal, Toba Tek Singh, Jhang, Sargodha, and Mianwali. Rainfall is also likely in southern Punjab, including Dera Ghazi Khan, Bahawalpur, Bahawalnagar, and Multan.

The PDMA has warned that the monsoon rains could cause a significant rise in water flow in the upper regions of Punjab’s rivers, increasing the risk of flooding. DG PDMA Irfan Ali Kathia has issued a flood alert for Punjab’s rivers and streams. He stated that there is concern about increased water flow in the Ravi, Jhelum, Sutlej, and Chenab rivers. Furthermore, the Indus River at Taunsa is already experiencing moderate flooding, with the water flow reaching 420,000 cusecs, while low-level flooding continues at Tarbela, Kalabagh, and Chashma. Following the instructions of the Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, the DG PDMA has placed the entire provincial administration on alert. He instructed all deputy commissioners to remain in the field and enforce Section 144 strictly around rivers and streams.