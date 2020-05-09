Three trains will resume operation before Eid, hopes Sheikh Rashid

F.P. Report

LAHORE Federal Minister for Railways Sheikh Rashid Ahmed said two to three trains will hopefully resume operation before Eid.

The federal minister held a news conference and told that the Pakistan Railways is suffering loss of Rs 5 billion per month due to suspension of operation owing to the coronavirus lockdown.

Sheikh Rashid said the federal government supported us in resuming train operation from May 10, but some provinces were not on board. We shall try to present our case again for review in two to three days.

Talking about politics, he said Chaudhry brothers are our own and nothing unwanted will happen. He said Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif has left all his documents in London.

The PML-N chief did not answer any question of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) and said all his documents are in London. The federal minister also predicted that it is difficult for Shehbaz Sharif to go to London.

The anti-corruption watchdog is going to become a ‘Tarzan’ which will not spare anyone whether from the government or the opposition, Sheikh Rashid said while adding that Prime Minister Imran Khan will take action the day forensic report of sugar mills comes.

Speaking on the Kashmir issue, the minister said situation has further deteriorated in the held valley which may lead towards clashes on small level between Pakistan and India.