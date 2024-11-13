Through ‘Haryali’ art exhibition, Denmark calls for urgent environmental action in Pakistan

Falak Mahmood Khan

ISLAMABAD: The Embassy of Denmark in Pakistan’s capital this week organized a powerful art exhibition that called for urgent environmental action to battle climate challenges, with the European country’s ambassador pledging support for Islamabad in transitioning to renewable energy.

Pakistan is one of the world’s worst affected countries due to the impacts of climate change, despite contributing less than one percent of planet-warming emissions. Unusually heavy rains in June 2022 killed over 1,700 people, destroyed critical infrastructure in the country and affected over 33 million people which scientists attributed to climate change.

“Haryali,” which translates to greenery in Urdu, was the name chosen for the exhibition which took place at the Danish ambassador’s residence in Islamabad on Friday night. The exhibition was held to mark 75 years of Pakistan’s diplomatic relations with Denmark at a time when various world leaders have gathered in Baku to attend the COP29 climate conference.

The exhibition featured artworks by 36 Pakistani artists, who highlighted the disastrous effects of climate change and global warming through sculptures and paintings.

“Pakistan is one of the countries in the world suffering the most from climate change and action needs to be taken,” Danish Ambassador Jakob Linulf told Arab News on Friday.

“And this is not something that Pakistan can do by themselves, and from the Danish side we are ready to help with all the expertise that we have gained through our battle also to make a greener society.”

Linulf said Denmark uses solar, wind, water and biomass to generate electricity, adding that Pakistan has an abundance of all of these resources.

“I would love to see Pakistan transforming its energy sector into a more sustainable energy sector,” he said.

Iman Bilal, a Pakistani sculptor, highlighted the health dangers associated with microplastics.

“We’re deteriorating our health, it’s internalized,” she said, stressing the role of art in motivating stakeholders to take action to avoid environmental degradation.

Kareem Ahmed Khan, an artist from the scenic Hunza Valley in northern Pakistan severely impacted by glacial lake outburst floods (GLOFs), reflected on climate change’s devastating impact on his region.

“For the past seven to eight years, I’ve been working to highlight the impact of climate change on my region,” Khan told Arab News.

Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, who spoke at a number of events at COP29 earlier this week, used the forum to highlight the need to restore confidence in the pledging process and increase climate finance for vulnerable, developing countries.

