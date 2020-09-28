Tibet calls for forming international alliance for countering China

F.P Report

WASHINGTON DC: Michael J. Green, Senior Vice President for Asia and Japan Chair, CSIS; Director of Asian Studies, School of Foreign Service, Georgetown University, hosted a webinar “The Geopolitical Significance of Tibet in the Context of India, China and the U.S.” which was attended by Lobsang Sangay, President, Central Tibetan Administration.

President Sangay highlighted the policies of U.S. towards Tibet till Donald Trump has showed gratitude towards the American administration for highlighting the issue of freedom of Tibet. He highlighted America’s stand on Tiananmen Square massacre and the human rights abuses being conducted by China on the Tibetans.

President Sangay added that U.S. has adopted the policy of engagement towards Tibet and President Barack Obama opted for the “middle way approach” towards dealing with Tibet but unfortunately under Trump administration there has not been any meeting between His Holiness and the President Trump.

While talking about U.S. policies towards Tibet, he also highlighted “Tibet policy and support act” that is passed by Congress for the support of Tibetan people. He also added that U.S. Tibet relations are smooth and both states have close ties it is evident that U.S has immense respect for Tibet people as Pompeo also visited Dharamsala.

President Sangay also highlighted the grave threat of China being posed to the international system. He said that there is need of Changing China’s policies by adopting more “realistic approach”. He also said that Pompeo once said “either you change China or China will change you”.

So there is a need to pressurize China in adopting liberal values as China is the threat to democratic human rights values and liberal values.

President Sangay also said that China is attempting to redefined human rights and thus posing a challenge to the foundation of liberal system. He further shaded light over India’s role in Tibetan issue and how the policy of India has shifted over time.

He said that, India has supported the notion of Tibetan autonomy; he also talked about the “gentlemen agreement” between Tibet and India under Nehru government. He said that Nehru also supported the narrative of giving complete autonomy the Tibet without any violence but unfortunate China conducted violence in the region by border incursions.

He also talked about Mao Zedong’s ideology about Tibet, as Mao Zedong believed that if you control the Himalayas you control the Tibet and you occupy Tibet you occupy China. Eventually maintaining control over Tibet is essential for the security and stability of China. He further added that, China is trying to control Tibet as it’s a gateway towards the Central Asia.

Hence it is crucial for Chinese security, stability and economic prosperity to maintain control over Tibet at the cost of violence and human rights abuse. He also said that peace cannot be achieved in the Asian region if the threat to Tibet persists.

He was questioned about how China is controlling the Tibet, of which he said that Tibet is blessed with natural resources and China is trying to control Tibet by militarizing, exploiting the natural resources, diluting and discouraging Tibeten culture, language and synthesizing the religion.

While talking about corona virus, he declared coronaries as “Wuhan originated Virus” and called for its investigation.

Moreover, while answering the question on repression of, Hong Kong, Taiwan and Tibet opting for “middle way approach” might affect next elections campaigns and the narrative of younger generations of which President Sangay answered by saying that the younger generations are also advocating for the independence of Tibet.

The middle way approach is a realistic approach that is based on “Reality” of situation and reality of realpolitik. He also added by saying that, the Middle way approach is based on Buddhist teachings and is “Win-win situation”. The Middle way approach is focused on providing autonomy to Tibet based on Chinese constitution and younger generations support this narrative.

Michael J. Green posed a question to President Sangay about who is controlling Tibet either its China or Dalai Lama. He further added the question by saying that How do you define the Tibetan land?

President Sangay said that Tibet is the land of Tibetan people. He added by saying that even Chinese define Tibet as Tibetan perfections and Tibetan counties as perceive it as “ethnic component of Tibetan people”.

President Sangay was questioned about the U.S. policy towards Tibet and how they perceive the policy and support act passed by Congress. He said that, this act holds significance for Tibetan people and the support act of 2002 was not that comprehensive but the new policy and support act is comprehensive as it has environmental, democratic, religious and liberal components in it. He expressed his gratitude to U.S. and Congress for passing the act in support of Tibet and its rightful autonomy.

In addition to it, he also highlighted the human rights abuses and curbed freedom of Tibet people by the Chinese authorities. He said that, China is sending civilians to the military camps and extortion camps being termed as “educational camps”. China is also inserting “Sim cards” in the people for tracking the movement of its people.

He also highlighted Chinas strategy of displacing the Tibet’s people out of their lands by bringing the Han Chinese in Tibet.

He also said that there are protests going on in Mongolia, Xinjiang against China’s cultural, linguistic and religious rights exploitation.

J. Green also put some light on Chinese President’s Xi Jinping’s personality and impact of his life experiences upon his strategies and policies and how the policies of the world can be altered towards China and convince it to adopt a better approach towards Tibet

President Sangay said that, his life experiences have an impact over his decisions and he said that Xi Jinping wants to be Mao Zedong as it is evident by his actions of flexing muscles in India, Hong Kong and South China Sea.

He also said that, president of China Xi Jinping has clearly given a message to the world that they have two options’ to opt for.

Either they choose Chinese socialism or they opt for Democratic system. He added that in order to counter this threat to democracy and international system, all the states need make an alliance against China. This will help in exerting pressure on China and might put compulsion on it to alter its policies towards Tibet.

Further he added that, if China aims to become Global hegemon and a superpower it has to demonstrate its capacity of being a superpower by being fair and peaceful.

There is need to initiate “Bilateral dialogue on Human rights” and mainstream media has to play a role in this regard. Publishing of reports and speaking out on Chinese polices is necessary at the moment.

On being asked on India’s role against Chinese policies, he said that there is need to adopt more clear strategy. He also said that India has more vigilant and realistic leader in this administration that have the capability in taking a stand against Chinese policies.

He also talked about Nepal and declared it as a “satellite state of China”.

President Sangay highlighted that China is following the strategy of The Five Fingers of Tibet (Chinese: ?????) is a Chinese foreign policy attributed to Mao Zedong that considers Tibet to be China’s right hand palm, with five fingers on its periphery: Ladakh, Nepal, Sikkim, Bhutan, and Arunachal Pradesh, and that it is China’s responsibility to “liberate” these regions.

In addition, Michael J. Green asked him a question of China’s role in choosing the next Dalai Lama for Tibet and is it possible that it might be a Chinese Dalai Lama?

President Sangay rejected this notion by saying that the people of Tibet can never accept Chinese selected Dalai Lama. He said that it is a spiritual matter and it will be decided by the spiritual leaders not China. He added that China is an atheist state for that reason they are not eligible to select Dalai Lama.

President Sangay answered the question of having Tibet’s relations with monks in Russian federation. He said that Tibet has very close relations with all the monks residing in India, Mongolia and Russia. He called them as the “Karmic lama”.

While talking about corona virus he labeled it as “Wuhan originated virus” and called for investigation for its origination. He also said that China has been hiding the facts about number of cases and deaths in the region. He also explained the measures being taken by Tibet for countering corona virus. He said that Tibet has imposed strict restrictions and is using “Tibeten medicine”, modern health counseling, quarantining, and spiritual counseling to cope with the virus.