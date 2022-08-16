Tickets sold out within hours for Pakistan-India Asia Cup clash

Monitoring Desk

DUBAI: In less than two and a half hours, the first batch of tickets for the eagerly awaited Asia Cup 2022 match between the arch-rivals Pakistan and India were sold out after being put on online sale.

According to the details, after waiting for hours many cricket fans were left disappointed as the online tickets for India vs Pakistan blockbuster match, scheduled on August 28, dried up minutes after being put on sale. Very few tickets with rates starting from 2,500 AED were available and those sold out within minutes.

“The first batch of tickets for India vs Pakistan match has been sold out and the organisers will release the next batch of tickets in the following days. All other matches remain on sale, so please stay in the queue to buy tickets,” Platinumlist, the official ticketing site, posted on their website.

Fans had been anxiously waiting to book seats for the Pakistan-India match since Asian Cricket Council (ACC) announced their ticket sales for the tournament.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Asia Cup 2022, featuring six trams, will take place from August 27 to September 11 in UAE.