Tiger Shroff is going to choreograph the action sequences for Baaghi 3

MUMBAI: Tiger Shroff is all set to take the Baaghi franchise forward with Shraddha Kapoor and Riteish Deshmukh as his co-stars. He has taken up another responsibility in the film as well. It’s said the young action star is going to choreograph the action sequences for Baaghi 3.

Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and directed by Ahmed Khan the film will be going on floors by July-end. Tiger has already started prepping for his part. A source close to the development told a leading daily, “Tiger has always been a Mixed Martial Arts expert. Now, he is learning it anew while also practising Kalaripayattu, Kung Fu, Krav Maga, KickBoxing and Muay Thai. He wants Baaghi 3 to be filled with big and unique action sequences and is already developing new stunts with Ahmed.”

Baaghi 3 is going to be an action-packed experience for the audience and this time, the team is making sure to have a larger than life appearance as compared to the previous two films of the franchise. Tiger is inspired by the fight scenes of martial artists like Scott Adkins, Bruce Lee and Jackie Chan. Confirming reports about designing action sequences for Baaghi 3, Tiger commented, “Fortunately, my director is open to suggestions, so we do a lot of back and forth on that. For instance, if my kicks or my hand-work is good, my inputs are considered by the stunt team and the director. Then, my action directors show me their ideas and if they are well-executed after some practice, it’s the best of both worlds.”

