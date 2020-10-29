Tiger Shroff lifts 220 kg weights, leaves fans in awe

Monitoring Desk

ISLAMABAD: Tiger Shroff became a very popular name in showbizz even before his debut in Bollywood in 2014, thanks to his acrobatic skills and athleticism. With his films, he has been plummeting the bad guys with effortless ease and always ensures to rip his shirt apart and leave his fans in awe with that gob-smacking torso.

His videos on his Instagram account are no less than marveling. A fan-club of the actor recently took to its Instagram account and shared a video of Shroff from the gym where the actor could be seen lifting 220 kg of weight, leaving them with jaws dropped.