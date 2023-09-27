Tight security as Pakistan arrive in India for Cricket World

Hyderabad (Agencies): In a momentous event that has ignited the passion of cricket enthusiasts on both sides of the border, Pakistan cricket team has finally arrived in Hyderabad ahead of the mega event on Wednesday.

Pakistan’s men’s cricket team is visiting India since 2016. As the aircraft door swung open, Pakistani fans, who had been eagerly waiting at the Hyderabad airport, erupted in cheers and waved the beloved green and white flag, creating a spectacle of unity and sportsmanship.

Among the jubilant crowd was the iconic figure known as “Chacha Bashir,” a renowned Pakistani supporter whose spirited chants have echoed through stadiums around the world. However, it was reported that Chacha Bashir was momentarily silenced, as authorities prevented him from raising the volume on his passionate Pakistan slogans.

The arrival of the Pakistani cricket squad has injected new life into Hyderabad, as cricket fever begins to grip the city. After a well-deserved rest, the players are set to dive headfirst into intensive training sessions in preparation for the highly-anticipated ICC World Cup. After the conclusion of the three-match series against Australia, Pakistan’s arch-rivals India are set to host the One Day International (ODI) edition of the ICC World Cup which is scheduled to get underway on October 5. The Green shirts departed from Lahore early morning on Wednesday to touch down in Hyderabad later in the night.

Champions in the 1992 edition of the ICC World Cup, Babar’s Pakistan side will play their first warm-up game against 2019 runners-up New Zealand on September 29. The Asian giants will then meet five-time champions Australia on October 3. Babar’s men will kickstart their campaign in the World Cup against the Netherlands at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium on October 6.