Tightening noose around Iran

With 20 weeks of his tenure left, President Trump intends to further strangulate Iran with second heavy dose of economic sanctions. The Iranian economy has already nosedived as result of earlier US sanctions as its currency has substantially plummeted. The intended economic sanctions seems to be a desperate attempt by the lame-duck US President to make it difficult for the incoming democrat President Joe Biden to lift all punitive sanctions after reviving the landmark Iran’s nuclear deal. One of his aides has hinted towards it.

The Iran nuclear deal was signed by P5+1 power including the US, the UK, France, Russia, China and Germany in 2015. It was criticised by Israel and Saudi Arabia. Under this deal Iran had agreed to limit its sensitive nuclear activities in return for lifting of crippling sanctions and was fulfilling its commitments.

However, in May 2018, President Trump abandoned the important deal and in the same year in November he reinstated the sanctions targeting both Iran and other states that trade with it. It compelled Iran to suspend its commitment in 2019, which were made under the nuclear deal, and gave 60 days deadline to other signatories to protect it from reinstated US sanctions; otherwise it will resume production of highly enriched uranium.

Meanwhile, the UK, France and Germany set an alternative payment mechanism aimed at helping international companies to trade with Iran without inviting US penalties. Russia has rejected the likely new sanctions and China may also disregard it.