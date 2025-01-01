Tightening visa regulations for Pakistanis reshape migration trends to the UAE

Sara Danial

As economic uncertainty deepens in Pakistan, more professionals are looking toward the Gulf for better opportunities. The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has become a key destination, with Pakistanis investing in Dubai’s booming real estate market and seeking lucrative freelance careers. However, tightening visa regulations are now reshaping these migration trends, posing new challenges for Pakistan’s workforce and investors.

The Pakistani foreign ministry recently informed the National Assembly that some citizens had resorted to fabricating degrees, diplomas, and employment contracts to secure UAE visas. Others overstayed their visas or became entangled in legal issues due to political activities, criminal offenses, or even the misuse of social media. While there is no official visa ban on Pakistanis, these concerns have prompted stricter scrutiny in the application process. The UAE now requires visa applicants to present a round-trip ticket, hotel booking, proof of property ownership, and an advance payment of 3,000 dirhams, adding another layer of difficulty for those seeking a fresh start abroad.

This shift is particularly concerning given the scale of Pakistan’s brain drain. In 2022, around 765,000 highly educated professionals, including doctors, engineers, IT experts, and accountants, left the country in search of better prospects. The exodus represented a staggering 300 percent increase in departures compared to previous years, with Saudi Arabia and the UAE being the top destinations. Among those who left, Pakistan lost 7,000 engineers, 25,000 doctors, 1,600 nurses, 2,000 IT specialists, and thousands of other skilled professionals. The tightening of UAE visa policies could significantly impact future migration patterns, leaving fewer options for young Pakistanis eager to build successful careers abroad.

Yet, despite these barriers, the UAE remains an attractive destination, particularly for freelancers. The UAE freelance market has seen an unprecedented 142 percent increase in registrations since 2022, with projections estimating the market will reach $4 billion by 2025. Dubai alone now hosts over 100,000 freelance licenses, reflecting the country’s ambition to become a global hub for digital talent.

For Pakistani freelancers, the UAE offers a clear financial advantage. Tech professionals in the UAE earn between AED 20,000-40,000 ($5,450-$10,900) monthly, while marketing and PR specialists can secure between AED 9,000-40,000 ($2,450-$10,900). These figures highlight the potential for significant income growth, making the UAE an attractive option despite rising visa restrictions.

The cost of living in the UAE is undoubtedly higher than in Pakistan, but the earning potential offsets this challenge. A single person’s monthly expenses in Dubai average around $2,309 compared to $429 in Karachi. More importantly, UAE salaries cover 1.5 months of expenses versus 0.4 months in Pakistan. Additionally, freelancers in the UAE benefit from 0 percent income tax, unlike Pakistan, where high earners face a progressive tax system with rates reaching 35 percent.

Beyond financial incentives, certain careers are in particularly high demand in the UAE. The market actively seeks software developers, AI specialists, cybersecurity experts, digital marketers and e-commerce professionals. The UAE’s digital transformation drive has also opened doors for professionals in fintech, blockchain and cloud computing, creating an attractive employment landscape for skilled Pakistani workers.

The financial and lifestyle benefits of relocating to the UAE extend beyond salaries. Pakistan-based freelancers often struggle with limited access to global payment platforms, currency depreciation risks, and restrictive banking procedures. In contrast, UAE residents enjoy global banking access, multiple payment platforms like PayPal and Stripe, and a stable currency. The country also offers world-class infrastructure, modern health care facilities, international education options, and a safe, multicultural environment.

For Pakistani professionals eyeing a move, the UAE remains a compelling option despite the visa hurdles. While stricter regulations may complicate migration, the benefits — higher income potential, zero personal income tax and access to a global market — continue to attract freelancers and investors. The question is no longer just about whether Pakistanis should move to the UAE, but rather how they can navigate these evolving restrictions to tap into the opportunities it offers.

Courtesy: arabnews