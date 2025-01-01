TikTok faces US ban deadline

WASHINGTON (Reuters): TikTok buzzed with nervous anticipation across the US on Saturday as a looming federal ban threatened to sever access to the Chinese-owned app that has captivated nearly half of all Americans, powered small businesses and shaped online culture.

The company said late Friday that it will go dark in the United States on Sunday unless President Joe Biden’s administration provides assurances to companies like Apple and Google that they will not face enforcement actions when a ban takes effect.

The ban would be enacted under a law signed by President Joe Biden in April and mark the first US shutdown of a major social media app — with TikTok boasting about 170 million domestic users and an estimated $20 billion in 2025 revenue. The platform has until Sunday to cut ties with its China-based parent ByteDance or shut down its US operation to resolve concerns it posed a threat to national security.

Supreme Court justices upheld the ban on Friday in a unanimous decision and a White House statement suggested Biden would not take any action to save TikTok before the deadline. Without a decision by Biden to formally invoke a 90-day delay in the deadline, companies providing services to TikTok or hosting the app could face legal liability. It is not clear if TikTok’s business partners, including Apple (AAPL.O), opens new tab, Alphabet’s (GOOGL.O), opens new tab Google and Oracle (ORCL.N), opens new tab, will continue doing business with it before Trump is inaugurated on Monday.

Uncertainty over the app’s future had sent users – mostly made up of younger people – scrambling to alternatives including China-based RedNote. Rivals Meta (META.O), opens new tab and Snap (SNAP.N), opens new tab had also seen their shares rise this month ahead of the ban, as investors bet on an influx of users and ad dollars. Marketing firms reliant on TikTok have rushed to prepare contingency plans this week in what one executive described as a “hair on fire” moment after months of conventional wisdom saying that a solution would materialize to keep the app running.

There have been signs that TikTok could make a comeback under incoming US President Donald Trump, who wants to pursue a “political resolution” of the issue and had last month urged the Supreme Court to pause implementation of the ban. Trump said on Friday the decision on the future of the TikTok app will be up to him, but he did not provide any detail about what steps he would take.